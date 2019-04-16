Bexhill United boss: Thrilling game belonged at a higher level

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light felt that the football club’s match against Steyning Town on Saturday was worthy of a higher level.

The second versus third Southern Combination League Division One encounter ended in a 2-2 draw after Bexhill had 2-0 at half time.

Light said: “It was a game of really good quality between two teams that should be in a higher division. It was a real spectacle of an afternoon and had a big game feel to it.

“It was a little bit disappointing at the end, but I didn’t want us to feel disappointed because it had been such a great effort and a great game.

“Looking at it as a whole, a draw was probably a fair result. When we went 2-0 up you thought there was only one winner. But they dominated the second half.”

Bexhill remain four points behind Steyning and five ahead of fourth-placed AFC Varndeanians. Bexhill and Steyning each have two games left, and Varndeanians three.

“We want to finish third and we need to make sure we finish third - and secure that highest finish for the club in many years,” continued Light.

“On the slip side, there’s a very slight hope that Steyning could draw and lose. If they do drop points, we need to take care of our own business and get maximum points.”

Bexhill are away to seventh-placed Hailsham Town on Easter Monday (kick-off 11am) and eighth-placed Mile Oak the following Saturday.

“It’s always a tough place to go,” said Light, of the Hailsham clash. “They always roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

“But we’ve only lost three games in the last 27 in the league. Going into every game we do expect to put in a good performance and pick up three points.”

Andy Atkin is unavailable for Monday’s match, but fellow forward Drew Greenall is expected to return.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Alfold 29-71 (+50 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 30-71 (+48), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 30-67 (+62), 4 AFC Varndeanians 29-62 (+37), 5 Selsey 29-57 (+30), 6 Littlehampton Town 29-44 (+8), 7 Hailsham Town 30-40 (+6), 8 Mile Oak 29-37 (0), 9 Sidlesham 30-37 (-14).