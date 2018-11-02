Bexhill United boss: Momentum is really building

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light said ‘momentum is building’ after the football club won all four of its league fixtures in October.

The Pirates are second in Southern Combination League Division One - three points behind leaders AFC Varndeanians - and are unbeaten in the league for more than two months.

Light said: “We’re exactly where we want to be now. Momentum is really building around the club and it’s a fantastic place to be.”

Bexhill continued their winning run in the league with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at home to 10-man Wick last weekend. Liam Foster scored the all-important goal in the 75th minute.

“I think that was a really mature and professional performance,” said Light. “It had all the signs of (being) one of those days.

“First 10 minutes they asserted themselves quite well, but then we got a bit of a foothold and from then on it was almost defence v attack. It was just a matter of could we break them down?

Bexhill United midfielder Sammy Bunn looks on as a Wick opponent clips the ball forward

“They (the players) stuck to the task, they didn’t overly panic, we did a touch, but we stuck to our tasks and stayed patient enough.

“I thought the subs made a big impact today. Jack Shonk and McLean score goals for fun, but we needed somebody else to step up and it was a nice finish from Liam.

“On another day it could’ve been five or six, but it’s 1-0s which win you titles, not necessarily the big scores all the time. We had to find a different way to win today.”

Light was particularly pleased with the perseverance Bexhill showed, saying that in the previous two seasons they might have got too desperate and even ended up losing the game.

Bexhill United full-back Craig Ottley blocks the path of Wick substitute Guy Church

Bexhill are away to Worthing United in round two of the Division One Challenge Cup tomorrow (Saturday).

Connor Robertson should be back as Bexhill return to a ground where they won 8-1 in the league during September.

The winners will be away to Alfold or AFC Varndeanians in the quarter-finals.

* BEXHILL United’s Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round tie at home to Burgess Hill Town was postponed on Tuesday as the Hillians had a Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

The match has been rearranged for next Tuesday (November 6), again with a 7.45pm kick-off.