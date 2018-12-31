Bexhill United boss: Hard-fought win felt even more important

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light said the football club’s win on Saturday felt like it carried added significance.

The Pirates overturned a half time deficit to win 2-1 at home to Mile Oak in Southern Combination League Division One.

Light said: “We always say whether it’s 8-1 or 1-0, every win is a brilliant win, but today with the way it went, it just felt a little more important. It’s a very happy dressing room, the mood’s really good.”

Goals from Jack McLean and Sammy Bunn capped a dominant second half display by Bexhill, who strengthened their hold on third place as a result.

“First half was by far our worst performance of the season,” Light continued. “We really struggled to get going. We didn’t match Mile Oak’s energy and we went in at half time with exactly what we deserved, which was a 1-0 deficit.

“For the first time this season a few home truths were said at half time about the performance, but second half I thought we were magnificent. We attacked well and dominated from start to finish.

Jack Shonk on the ball against Mile Oak

“I couldn’t be more proud of the second half performance because to go from gear one up to gear five is not an easy task. To a man, everybody stepped up second half and we created enough chances to win the game. I’m really delighted with the second half performance.

“It’s not always going to go all your way in every game, sometimes you’re going to have to dig in. We had to dig in today and we did.

“The substitutions injected some energy and life into us, and Georges Gouet was outstanding. It was pure relief to see the net bulge for the second goal.”

Bexhill were undefeated in the league in September, October and December. Their only league defeat since the August Bank Holiday was against leaders Steyning Town in November.

Liam Foster in possession at The Polegrove on Saturday

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 19-49 (+33 goal difference), 2 Alfold 18-44 (+38), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 18-43 (+43), 4 AFC Varndeanians 18-38 (+26), 5 Selsey 18-33 (+19), 6 Seaford Town 17-31 (+3), 7 Hailsham Town 17-29 (+19), 8 Littlehampton Town 19-29 (+8), 9 Wick 18-25 (-5).