Bexhill United boss: Cup defeat will give us more confidence

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light said the football club’s admirable display in a midweek cup defeat will boost confidence as it returns to league action.

The Pirates will return to Southern Combination League Division One action with a trip to Littlehampton Town tomorrow (Saturday) having being edged out 1-0 at home to higher grade Burgess Hill Town in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

Speaking after that match, Light said: “It certainly won’t knock us off our stride, it will give us more confidence going into our league games.

“If you lose three, four, five-nil to these teams, it feels like a defeat. But when you lose a narrow 1-0, it doesn’t feel like a defeat.

“It just spurs us on to go into Saturday’s huge game at Littlehampton. It will be a really difficult game, but we’ll hopefully come back with a positive result.

“We’ve set ourselves a level of performance and it doesn’t matter whether we’re playing a team from the Bostik League or the bottom of our league, we strive to hit that level and for the last couple of months we’ve done it consistently well.”

Bexhill are second in the league - three points behind leaders AFC Varndeanians - and possess the best goal difference and most prolific attack.

“It’s now time to knuckle down and focus on what’s important to us this year - and that’s the bread and butter of the league programme,” added Light.

“I honestly think we’re the fittest team I’ve seen out of all the teams we’ve played. We’re just relentless.”