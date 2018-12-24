Bexhill United boss: Boxing Day football has special feel to it

Boxing Day football always has a special feel to it, according to Bexhill United manager Ryan Light.

After years of facing crosstown rivals Little Common, Bexhill will host Hailsham Town in their festive fixture this season. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 11am.

Light said: “It hasn’t quite got that derby feel that the Little Common one has, but I think Boxing Day football just always has a special feel to it.

“It’s slightly different to what the public are used to on Boxing Day in Bexhill, but who knows, it could even be a better game than some of them.”

Fourth-placed Bexhill are three positions and 11 points above Hailsham, and the two teams have scored 97 league goals between them this term.

“Hailsham will be chomping at the bit to come and get three points off us,” continued Light. “They’ve got a bit of bite about them and in the league position we’re in, almost every game feels like a really big game.”

Sammy Bunn and Kyle Holden will be suspended as a result of last weekend’s game at Southwick being postponed. Connor Robertson is unavailable, but Lewis McGuigan will return.

With two of their last three matches having been postponed, Bexhill will go into the Boxing Day clash having played only once so far this month. Hailsham, though, haven’t completed a match since November 24.

Light continued. “We’ll have to get in and train, and work on our fitness a little bit. Almost a mini pre-season to get our fitness up again. The football side of it we do a lot of work on and the fitness we tend to keep up through playing games.”

Bexhill are nine points behind Southern Combination League Division One leaders Steyning Town having played two games fewer.

Light added: “We need to make those points up somewhere. If we can consistently pick up wins against the rest of the teams, it will probably come down to the head-to-heads against the top three.”