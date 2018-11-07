Bexhill United boss: Another night club can be proud of

Another night the football club can be really proud of, was Bexhill United manager Ryan Light’s verdict following last night’s (Tuesday’s) clash against Burgess Hill Town.

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill were edged out 1-0 at home to a side which plays three levels higher up the non-league pyramid in round two of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup.

Jamie Bunn holds off a Burgess Hill opponent at The Polegrove last night

Light said: “It’s another night the football club can be really proud of. I’m proud of the football club, not just the playing staff, everybody, everybody’s pulling in the same direction. The ground’s now starting to look as good as I’ve ever known it as well.”

Pat Harding’s 45th minute goal put Bostik League Premier Division team Burgess Hill through to the last 16, but Bexhill - who also lost 1-0 against Bostik League South East club Haywards Heath Town in the Sussex RUR Charity Cup last month - performed admirably in a competitive contest.

“At times it looked like one of our league games, there was just nothing between the sides,” Light continued. “They (the players) just never let us down at the moment, whoever’s in the starting XI.

“We can’t go gung ho from the first whistle (against higher grade opposition) so we sat in a little bit, then second half we would go and press, and get at them. If a couple our final balls were better, I think we would’ve got in behind them a couple of times in the first half.

“The goal was a little bit disappointing the way they came through the middle of us, but there was a really positive mood at half time - we thought we could definitely get something out of the game.

“I thought we controlled the football really well second half, and showed courage and bravery on the ball. I don’t think Dan (Rose, Bexhill’s goalkeeper) made an actual save and to keep a Bostik Premier side at bay...I’m just so proud of our performance tonight.”