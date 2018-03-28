Bexhill tackle Oakwood in cup semi-final

Ryan Light is unconcerned about Bexhill United Football Club heading into the biggest game of his time as manager without having played for 25 days.

The Pirates will face Oakwood in a Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup semi-final at Newhaven FC tonight (Wednesday). Kick-off is 7.30pm

Light said: “I know the players we’ve got and I know that come Wednesday they will be as sharp as a razor, and fit and ready to go.

“We’re not a team that responds well to playing all the time. The players enjoy their preparation time with me on the training ground and we can prepare properly next week. It’s not a huge worry.”

Having had their last two games postponed due to the bad weather, and being without a fixture last weekend, Bexhill haven’t played since their splendid 3-1 win away to Langney Wanderers on Saturday March 3.

Bexhill last reached the final of the divisional knockout competition in 2014, when they beat Oakwood 1-0 in the semi-finals.

“I would probably say it’s the biggest game in my time at the club, ” added Light, who arrived at The Polegrove in summer 2016.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the recent history of the football club and I think we’re going to be travelling by team coach.

“And with the carrot dangling of a fantastic day out in the final against Langney Wanderers or Little Common, it would really be a disappointment, after coming through all the rounds we’ve come through, if we didn’t perform and didn’t get through to the final.”

Bexhill are sixth in the table - 11 places and 31 points above an Oakwood side which they beat twice in the league, including a 7-0 drubbing away from home on the opening day.

“I don’t think in semi-finals there really is a favourite,” Light added. “You have to just tear the form book and the league table up and focus on it as a one-off occasion.

“We have to perform to the best of our ability and not really worry too much about who we’re playing. We just want to hit the best level we can hit and hopefully we can get through to the final.”

Jack McLean - Bexhill’s hat-trick hero against Langney - is away and Zack McEniry, who scored a late winner in January’s league game at home to Oakwood, is cup-tied.

