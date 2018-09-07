Bexhill strike ace retires

Bexhill United forward Danny Leach has retired from football a month into the season.

Leach joined the Pirates from Hailsham Town in the summer and the club hoped he would be the prolific forward they lacked last season, but he has played just two matches for the Southern Combination League Division One outfit.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “He’s struggling with his fitness. His injuries are affecting his work and personal life, and he doesn’t feel he can do himself justice.

“We obviously respect his decision. It’s a sad way for him to end, but he’s been a great player at this level for so many years and scored so many goals.”

See also: * Bexhill threaten cup upset before rivals rally

* Scoreline was harsh on us, says Bexhill boss

* Bexhill edged out by leaders’ wonder goal



After successive cup games over the past week, Bexhill will return to league action tomorrow (Saturday) with a trip to Billingshurst.

Light said: “Our main priority has to be finishing as high up Division One as we can. If we’re serious about finishing in the higher regions of this division, we need to be picking up wins consistently and that needs to start Saturday.”

Liam Foster and Gordon Cuddington are likely to again miss out through injury.

Bexhill have issued a seven-day approach for a defender from a higher level club and have taken on trial a full-back who was once on the books of leading Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava.