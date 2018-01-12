Bexhill return to action on home turf

After a rare postponement at The Polegrove, Bexhill United Football Club is poised to return to action against a team it beat 7-0 at the start of the season.

The Pirates, whose scheduled visit from Hailsham Town last weekend succumbed to a waterlogged pitch, will host Oakwood in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One tomorrow (Saturday).

Sixth-placed Bexhill began their league programme back in August with a seven-goal victory away to second-bottom Oakwood.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I think it will be a completely different game to the second game of the season.

“Both teams went into that a little bit blind, but on the day we were very clinical, we had a real aerial threat in our front three and were very quick to the second balls. That was up there with one of our better performances.

“Saturday will be a completely different kettle of fish. They’re fighting for their lives and they’ve got a really experienced manager who will set his side up not to get beaten 7-0.

“We’ve got to be on our mettle, we’re not taking them lightly that’s for sure. We’re expecting a tough game, but we just want to hit the highest level we can in every game we play.

“I think they’ll get players behind the ball and it will be down to us to have a bit of guile, and work out a way to break them down and get the goals we need.

“I think it’s testament to how far we’ve come as a club that teams do give us respect now at The Polegrove and away from home at the start of the season.

“Teams sit behind the ball and we have to break them down. But I think we’ve got the attacking players in the squad to unlock most defences in the division.”

Last weekend’s postponement means that Craig McFarlane’s suspension will roll over to this weekend and Bexhill’s captain is expected to shake off his badly bruised leg in time for the Division One Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to AFC Varndeanians on Tuesday January 23.

Chris Rea is rated around 50-50 with an ongoing knee problem, but Bexhill should otherwise be close to full strength for a match which will kick-off at 3pm.