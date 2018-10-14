Bexhill net home draw; Hastings and Common must travel

Bexhill United Football Club was handed a home tie, but Hastings United and Little Common were given away trips in yesterday’s (Saturday’s) Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round draw.

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill received an eye-catching tie at home to Bostik League Premier Division outfit Burgess Hill Town.

Bostik League South East Division side Hastings will travel to a Saltdean United team which is going well in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

And Little Common will head to Horsham YMCA in an all-Southern Combination League Premier Division encounter.

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday November 7.

Hastings received a bye through to round two, while Bexhill won 7-2 away to Billingshurst in round one on Tuesday October 2 and Common prevailed 1-0 at Southwick yesterday.

Full draw: Whitehawk v Eastbourne Town; Horsham YMCA v Little Common; Storrington Community v Horsham; Crawley Town v Haywards Heath Town; Brighton & Hove Albion v Lewes; Eastbourne Borough v Eastbourne United Association; Crawley Down Gatwick v East Preston; Worthing v AFC Uckfield Town; AFC Varndeanians v Littlehampton Town; Hailsham Town v Chichester City; Pagham v Selsey; Bognor Regis Town v Seaford Town; Shoreham v Three Bridges; Saltdean United v Hastings United; Bexhill United v Burgess Hill Town; Newhaven v East Grinstead Town.