Bexhill net home draw; Hastings and Common must travel

Action from Bexhill United's narrow Sussex RUR Charity Cup defeat at home to Haywards Heath Town last Tuesday. Picture by Simon Newstead
Action from Bexhill United's narrow Sussex RUR Charity Cup defeat at home to Haywards Heath Town last Tuesday. Picture by Simon Newstead

Bexhill United Football Club was handed a home tie, but Hastings United and Little Common were given away trips in yesterday’s (Saturday’s) Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round draw.

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill received an eye-catching tie at home to Bostik League Premier Division outfit Burgess Hill Town.

Bostik League South East Division side Hastings will travel to a Saltdean United team which is going well in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

And Little Common will head to Horsham YMCA in an all-Southern Combination League Premier Division encounter.

See also: * Hastings suffer first home loss of season
* Gallant Bexhill edged out by higher grade Heath
* Little Common ‘need to get a win’ in cup clash

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday November 7.

Hastings received a bye through to round two, while Bexhill won 7-2 away to Billingshurst in round one on Tuesday October 2 and Common prevailed 1-0 at Southwick yesterday.

Full draw: Whitehawk v Eastbourne Town; Horsham YMCA v Little Common; Storrington Community v Horsham; Crawley Town v Haywards Heath Town; Brighton & Hove Albion v Lewes; Eastbourne Borough v Eastbourne United Association; Crawley Down Gatwick v East Preston; Worthing v AFC Uckfield Town; AFC Varndeanians v Littlehampton Town; Hailsham Town v Chichester City; Pagham v Selsey; Bognor Regis Town v Seaford Town; Shoreham v Three Bridges; Saltdean United v Hastings United; Bexhill United v Burgess Hill Town; Newhaven v East Grinstead Town.