Bexhill home fixtures reversed

Bexhill United Football Club’s two early season home fixtures have been reversed.

The Pirates were due to host Storrington tomorrow (Saturday) and AFC Varndeanians on Monday August 27, albeit at alternative venues as The Polegrove is in the hands of Bexhill Cricket Club until next month.

Bexhill did find an alternative venue for both games, although the first would’ve come forward a day and the second would’ve been put back a day, and neither opposing club agreed to changing the date.

So the matches have now been changed to away games, with the reverse fixtures against the same opponents later in the season becoming home matches.

Tomorrow’s game will be Bexhill’s first since beginning their Southern Combination League Division One campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Alfold two weeks ago and manager Ryan Light says it feels like the proper start of the season.

“It almost feels like the first Saturday was a bit of a false start,” said Light. “The Alfold game was almost a standalone game. We’ve had a two-week break now and we’ve trained a little bit extra to keep ourselves sharp.”

Danny Leach will serve the final game of his two-match suspension tomorrow and Nathan Lopez is 50-50 with a twisted knee.

Zack McEniry is available for selection and so is new signing Jack Shonk, a midfielder who was at Brighton & Hove Albion for 11 years from the age of nine until suffering an horrific injury. Shonk has now regained fitness and spent pre-season with Hastings United.

Light said: “He really impressed them at Hastings. He’s super fit and looked really decent. It was a really glowing reference from Aggy (Hastings manager Chris Agutter).

“Although we’ve got a big squad, when good players become available, you can’t turn them down.”

