Bexhill forced to play home games elsewhere

Bexhill United Football Club will have to find alternative venues for two early season home matches.

In past years the Pirates have been allocated a succession of away games in the opening weeks of the campaign while their Polegrove ground is in the hands of Bexhill Cricket Club.

But the Southern Combination League has changed its rules on clubs which share their grounds with cricket clubs and Bexhill have been given two Division One home fixtures next month.

They will therefore have to come up with an alternative venue for the home games against Storrington on Saturday August 18 and AFC Varndeanians on Monday August 27.

Bexhill will kick-off their league programme away to newly-promoted Alfold on Saturday August 4.

They are without a game the following Saturday when there are FA Cup and Peter Bentley Challenge Cup fixtures. Bexhill missed out on the FA Cup by 4.5 points (based on last season’s final standings) and they have a bye into round two of the Peter Bentley Cup.

With traditional festive rivals Little Common having been promoted to the Premier Division, Bexhill will host Hailsham Town on Boxing Day and contest the reverse fixture on Easter Monday.

Bexhill will be at home to Mile Oak on the final Saturday of 2018 and Seaford Town on the first Saturday of 2019, and the season will end at Mile Oak on April 27.

Bexhill United’s 2018/19 Southern Combination League Division One fixtures: August 4 Alfold (a), August 18 Storrington (h), August 25 Seaford Town (a), August 27 AFC Varndeanians (h).

September 8 Billingshurst (a), September 22 Worthing United (a), September 26 Southwick (h), September 29 Selsey (h).

October 6 Sidlesham (h), October 13 St Francis Rangers (a), October 20 Oakwood (a), October 27 Wick (h).

November 10 Littlehampton Town (a), November 17 Midhurst & Easebourne (h), November 24 Steyning Town (h).

December 1 Alfold (h), December 8 Storrington (a), December 15 Southwick (a), December 26 Hailsham Town (h), December 29 Mile Oak (h).

January 5 Seaford Town (h), January 12 AFC Varndeanians (a), January 26 Billingshurst (h).

February 2 Worthing United (h), February 9 Selsey (a), February 23 Sidlesham (a).

March 2 St Francis Rangers (h), March 9 Oakwood (h), March 23 Wick (a), March 30 Littlehampton Town (h).

April 6 Midhurst & Easebourne (a), April 20 Steyning Town (a), April 22 Hailsham Town (a), April 27 Mile Oak (a).

Bexhill United made it three pre-season friendly wins out of three with a 3-0 victory away to Lydd Town on Saturday.

Allan McMinigal bagged a brace and young forward Terry Robinson continued his prolific pre-season form with the other. Robinson has also now signed for Bexhill for the coming season.

