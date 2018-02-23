Bexhill boss’s delight at league award

Bexhill United Football Club has clinched the January team of the month award for its division.

The Pirates won all three of their matches last month, two of them in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It was a fantastic achievement to go a whole month with all wins and we had some good victories in that month. It’s the first time we’ve won it (since Light arrived at The Polegrove in summer 2016) and we’re pleased to be recognised.

“I’m really proud of the players to pick that up and pleased for everybody at the club. It’s an award for the football club, for the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. The players couldn’t do what they do without the hard work from the committee behind the scenes.”

Last weekend’s 3-1 win at home to Steyning Town moved Bexhill up two places to fifth in the table and they’re only two points behind fourth-placed Ringmer.

“I think fourth place has definitely still got to be a target for us,” continued Light. “If we can pick up two or three wins, it might even come down to the last game of the season at Ringmer.

“And if we could get to the (Division One) cup final and maybe pick up some silverware, that would be classed as a fantastic season for the football club.

“We’ve gone past what we finished with last year (in terms of league points). We’ve scored more goals and conceded a hell of a lot less.

“I can’t remember us last year having a really sustained run of form. This year, even from the start, we always have got ourselves back quickly and gone on another winning run.

“With seven games left we can really go past what we did last year. So far we’ve been really happy and it’s been a really enjoyable season. Hopefully we can finish strongly.”

Bexhill, whose two remaining home games are scheduled for the Easter weekend, are without a fixture this weekend and their next outing is away to second-placed Langney Wanderers on Saturday March 3.

Bexhill United’s remaining league fixtures: March 3 Langney Wanderers (a), March 10 Billingshurst (a), March 31 Selsey (h), April 2 Little Common (h), April 14 Southwick (a), April 21 Ringmer (a).

