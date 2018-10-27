Bexhill boss lauds ‘phenomenal’ goalscoring form

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light described the football club’s goalscoring form as ‘phenomenal’ after another big win last weekend.

The Pirates took their Southern Combination League Division One goal tally to 43 in just 11 matches so far this season with a 6-1 victory away to Oakwood.

Light said: “The manner of the performances and the goals we’re scoring is phenomenal. We’re the eighth highest scorers in the country for our level and it’s a phenomenal scoring streak we’re on at the moment.

“We’re not going to be able to keep to this level as the season goes on and we’re going to have tougher fixtures ahead, but hopefully we’ve got enough options to win games in different ways.”

Second-placed Bexhill, who are six points behind unbeaten leaders AFC Varndeanians, are comfortably the division’s highest scorers and possess the best goal difference.

But after scoring 10 goals in their last two matches, both of which were against teams in the bottom third of the table, Light is expecting a tougher test when they host fifth-placed Wick today (Saturday). Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

“As good as we are on the road, we have to use our home advantage,” continued Light. “We’re top of the form guide and we hope to bring some of our away form to The Polegrove on Saturday.

“They will be strong and it will be a tough game for us, but we’re showing a good level of consistency. We know we’re not going to steamroll teams every week and we know it will be a step up in level and we’ve got to rise to it.”

Connor Robertson is still away, but Chris Rea and Georges Gouet should be available, and Liam Foster is almost fully fit after injury.