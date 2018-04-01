Bexhill boss expecting thrilling derby

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light is predicting a thriller when the town’s two senior football clubs lock horns tomorrow (Easter Monday).

Bexhill and Little Common will go head-to-head at The Polegrove with local pride and three Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points at stake. Kick-off is 11am.

Light said: “I think it’s going to be a real thrilling contest for the paying public. I would be flabbergasted if it was a 0-0 draw.

“I expect two really decent sides going at it hammer and tongs, which is what you saw on Boxing Day (when Common won 2-0 at The Oval). I think this will be even better.”

Table-topping Common are four places and 24 points above Bexhill, and have won the last few meetings between the clubs, but Bexhill have pulled off two big wins against top five opposition in 2018.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “I’m sure people are looking forward to it. Bexhill are doing very well and they’ve had some good results.

“They gave us a tough game on Boxing Day and we expect a tough game whoever we play against. We never take anything for granted and that will be no different on Monday.”

Both clubs have fared well since they last met. Bexhill have won six of their eight subsequent league games and Common have won seven out of eight in the league.

“Little Common are obviously a good side and the pressure’s off them a little bit now (with promotion already secured),” continued Light. “We’re a good side at home and I think it will be a really good football match.

“You always want to beat the team that’s top of the league and there’s the added spice of it being a local derby. Game by game the games have been getting much, much closer and I think this one could be the closest yet.”

Bexhill won 2-1 at home to Selsey yesterday (Saturday), while Common’s match at home to Billingshurst was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bexhill should welcome back Kyle Holden and Liam Foster. Wes Tate will return for Common, but Liam Ward is away.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 29-76 (+71 goal difference), 2 Langney Wanderers 30-72 (+59), 3 Lingfield 28-61 (+47), 4 Ringmer 31-58 (+29), 5 BEXHILL UNITED 29-52 (+26), 6 Mile Oak 30-51 (+13), 7 Wick 29-50 (+28), 8 Selsey 28-40 (+2), 9 Hailsham Town 28-39 (-1).

