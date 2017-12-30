Bexhill and Common aim to end year on high note

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common will be aiming to end 2017 on a high note - assuming their matches beat the weather.

Bexhill are due to host Seaford Town and Common are scheduled to visit Hailsham Town in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One today (Saturday).

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I thought the lads would be on the floor (after losing to Common on Boxing Day), but they were upbeat and they’re looking forward to Saturday. We’ve got four home games in a row now so there’s lots to look forward to.”

Three of the Bexhill players who missed the festive derby are set to return - Chris Rea and Kyle Holden have completed their suspensions, Lewis McGuigan is available. Luke Woodley will remain on board this weekend, but Craig Ottley is still away.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “That’s what our attention turned to straight after the game on Tuesday. I’m sure they will pose a threat to us, like all teams do, and we expect a tough game - if it does go ahead.

“The strength in depth of the group is good and to have those options is a really good thing. The boys know they have to play well to keep their shirt and we’ve rewarded the players that have played the last couple of games in terms of keeping the shirt.”

Both games are due to kick-off at 3pm.

Common’s rearranged Division One Challenge Cup first round tie at home to Ringmer has been pencilled in for Tuesday January 16.

The match was abandoned after 87 minutes due to a floodlight failure at the first time of asking on Tuesday September 12, with Ringmer leading 3-1 at the time.

In the same competition, Bexhill United’s quarter-final at home to AFC Varndeanians has been arranged for Tuesday January 23.