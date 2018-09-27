Bexhill ace scores on return from horrendous injury

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light praised the character of Drew Greenall after the forward made a goalscoring return from nearly a year out injured.

Greenall came off the bench to score in Bexhill’s 8-1 win away to Worthing United on Saturday in his first appearance since late September 2017 when he snapped his Achilles tendon.

Light said: “It was a fantastic goal and his shot had a whole year’s worth of frustration behind it.

“For your Achilles to tear that much is an horrific injury for any footballer, but particularly someone in their 30s.

“To get through his dark days - where he was wearing a (protective) boot for months and couldn’t do anything - and the confidence really to start training and get back on the pitch is testament to Drew’s mental strength and character. “To get back on the pitch and score in your first game back is big, but for someone in their 30s it’s a fantastic achievement.”