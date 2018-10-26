Azeez set to sign for Hastings

Hastings United Football Club seems likely to have a new right winger in its squad for its next match.

Lanre Azeez is joining from Ashford United, having played for Whyteleafe last season, and should be in the squad for the home game against Greenwich Borough next Tuesday night.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter said: “Lanre will definitely be in before the Greenwich game. He’s excellent.

“Him and Youssuf (Bamba, Hastings’ new left winger) are a little bit older and a little bit more experienced. What we’ve got are quite young and inexperienced, and two more experienced heads will help the team and the development of some of the younger lads.

See also: * No negativity from fans to new stadium plans, says Hastings chairman

* Hastings announce stadium plan at new site

* Hastings go fourth after beating Guernsey



“I’m anticipating one or two to go out. It’s fine-tuning it really and making sure we make the right decisions.”

Hastings are fourth in the Bostik League South East Division having won six of their seven league games to date and no side in the division has played fewer matches.

They trail second-placed Phoenix Sports by two points with four games in hand and leaders Cray Wanderers by 10 points having played three less fixtures.

“I don’t care about Cray at the moment, I don’t care about anyone else,” added Agutter. “It’s far too early. We just need to keep the scoreboard ticking over and keep picking up wins really.

“If we can do it playing great football, brilliant. But if we need to win ugly, like we have done three or four times this season, then so be it.”

Emmanuel Mensah hopes to return following a foot problem, while Kelvin Ogboe and Antonio Walker are 50-50.

“We had Greenwich watched on Saturday and we’ll have them watched again this Saturday,” said Agutter. “We’ll put together a plan to hopefully pick up another three points.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 10-28 (+19 goal difference), 2 Phoenix Sports 11-20 (+5), 3 Hythe Town 10-19 (+6), 4 HASTINGS UNITED 7-18 (+10), 5 VCD Athletic 10-18 (-1), 6 Whyteleafe 8-15 (+6), 7 Haywards Heath Town 9-15 (+5), 8 Whitstable Town 10-15 (-1), 9 Sittingbourne 10-14 (-1), 10 Ramsgate 9-13 (+2).