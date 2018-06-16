100 teams tackle popular Common tournament

Little Common Football Club enjoyed a successful tournament weekend with 100 teams taking part in the two-day event.

Glorious sunshine helped the smooth running of the event, which saw some good, competitive football played on both days.

The hosts enjoyed success in the under-9 age group by winning the cup competition, while the under-10s 11s, 12s and 14s were all defeated in the semi-finals.

Roll of honour: Under-9 Cup - winners Little Common, runners/up SC Pass & Move; Under-9 Shield - winners Medway Town, r/up Stone Cross.

Under-10 Cup - winners Select Youth, r/up SC Pass & Move; Under-10 Shield - winners Hastings United, r/up Hastings Wanderers.

Under-11 Cup - winners SC Pass & Move, r/up The JC Tackleway; Under-11 Shield - winners Hailsham United, r/up SC Pass & Move.

Under-12 Cup - winners Eastbourne Town Yellow, r/up Ifield Galaxy; Under-12 Shield - winners Stone Cross Royals, r/up Eastbourne Town White.

Under-13 Cup - winners Ifield Galaxy, r/up Westfield; Under-13 Shield - winners Crowhurst, r/up Hastings Wanderers.

Under-14 Cup - winners Sedlescombe Rangers, r/up Hove Rivervale; Under-14 Shield - winners Seagulls, r/up Hastings Rangers.

The club wishes to thank all the volunteers and referees who gave up their time to help make the tournament a success.

Little Common’s adult first team completed a Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One and Division One Challenge Cup double during the 2017/18 season, and will play in the Premier Division for the first time in the club’s history next term.

