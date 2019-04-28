Little Common’s fourth straight victory in pictures

Little Common Football Club enjoyed a fabulous finish to the season with four straight victories.

The Commoners wrapped up their 2018/19 Southern Combination League Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 victory at home to Crawley Down Gatwick yesterday (Saturday), Jamie Crone scoring the only goal. Pictures by Simon Newstead

