Little Common find Peace... Sidley sunk by Balcombe... Bexhill College down Dorking

Lewis Hole was on target again for Little Common at Peacehaven

Peacehaven 1 Little Common 1

SCFL premier

Little Common produced a resolute performance to clinch a 1-1 draw at Peacehaven.

The Commoners were missing eight players through injury and suspension but gave a good account of themselves in a relatively even affair.

After an even opening quarter it was the hosts who created the first chance when Jack Pettett worked himself a shot at goal but it went high and wide.

At the other end Sam Ellis saw an effort drift wide of the far post.

Common opened the scoring in the 28th minute as a Jamie Bunn throw was met by the head of Lewis Hole, who flicked the ball over the home keeper and into the net.

The home side were on the front foot and almost hit back instantly and a ball across the box was met by Pryor, but he couldn’t make enough contact.

The equaliser did arrive three minutes later when the home side won possession in midfield before finding Morley on the edge of the area who slotted past the outstretched arm of Matt Cruttwell.

The hosts looked to add a second before the interval but a combination of saves and blocks from Cruttwell, Lewis Parsons and Russell Eldridge thwarted them.

The second half started in the same manner as the first with neither side taking a foothold in the game, Hole saw a header fall the wrong side of the post and the Common defence dealt comfortably with numerous Haven corners.

As the half wore on it was the hosts who looked more likely to find a winner and Cruttwell did well to make a fingertip save following a mix up in the Common defence before a last minute effort flashed across the face of the goal.

Sidley 0 Balcombe 3

Montgomery Cup QF

Sidley United saw one chance at silverware slip through their fingers as they suffered a first defeat of the season with Balcombe progressing to the semi-finals.

The two sides met last month where Sidley ran out 8-0 winners but this match, played at Hailsham Town FC, never looked like being a repeat.

A much changed Sidley side, suffering from suspensions and injuries, found it tough to get going with the visitors shading the early stages of the first half possession while Sidley’s best moment came when Danny Ellis flashed a shot wide of the far post after a twisting run.

Just two minutes before half time, Balcombe took the lead as a low shot from the edge of the area beat Blues’ goalkeeper Ricardo Teixeira.

There was still time for a glorious chance to equalise as Chris Cumming-Bart got through one-on-one but he got too much on his attempted lob over the goalkeeper and it cleared the crossbar.

In the second period, the game became increasingly fractrious and it threatened to boil over.

From one example of dissent, Balcombe’s Ryan Davidson was sin-binned. Sidley thought they had equalised as Ellis’ resulting free kick evaded everyone to nestle in the net but the goal was disallowed as the free kick was indirect.

Shortly afterwards, Alan Foster was also sin-binned for dissent and Balcombe took advantage to double the lead.

As Sidley wasted their own throw in, the ball came through to Jamie Weston whose low strike from the edge of the area found the net on 73 minutes.

The game was put to bed when a third goal was scored. A Balcombe corner finding its way to one of their players to head home inside the six yard box on 84 minutes.

Then almost inevitably, the game finally boiled over as Balcombe’s Chris Clarke and Sidley’s Danny Ellis were shown straight red cards for an incident which led to a mass melee involving nearly everyone from both sides.

It was a day to forget for the Blues but Balcombe were worthy winners on the day. This week the Blues will return to league action as they take on Rotherfield at the home of Eastbourne United.

Dorking 5 Bexhill College 6

Bexhill College defeated Dorking Wanderers 6-5 away from home in the National Alliance Under 19 league.

Dorking scored early but Louis Elliot restored parity with good finish from a Delwin Duah through ball.

Elliot doubled his tally latching on to a pass from Herbert Ademola to round the keeper and score.

Alfie Simmons extended the lead from the edge of the box after a Jack Taylor pull-back.

Elliot completed a hat-trick from the spot after a Dorking player caught ball in his own area.

In the second half, Elliot added to his tally following a team move from deep inside their half.

Dorking pegged Bexhill back before Elliot added his fifth from a Fletcher Holman knockdown with 20 minutes remaining.

Dorking staged a strong comeback and made the score 6-5 in the dying moments, but Bexhill held on.

Finlay Jack had an excellent game on his return to the midfield alongside Ryan Moir.

Tom Perry produced a solid performance in defence linking well with Finlay Tarrant on the right.

BEXHILL JUNIORS

Bexhill United U8 Pirates enjoyed a double celebration last Saturday.

They followed up a morning away win by heading back to The Polegrove to be the mascots for the first team.

They proved to be lucky mascots too as United sank league leaders Littlehampton Town 3-1.

The U8s team is run by co-coaches Scott Hawkins and Michael Butler.

Butler said: “Every one of our boys puts in 100 per cent and they are proving to be a very strong team indeed!”