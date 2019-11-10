Little Common clinch first home league win of the season as Hastings United youngster makes debut

Little Common clinched their first home league win of the season and their third league win in four matches as they overcame second-bottom Pagham on Saturday.

In a match played in dreadful conditions, the Commoners had a full squad to choose from and manager Russell Eldridge gave dual-signed Hastings United youngster Kian Moynes a league debut in midfield.

On a tricky surface which got more and more saturated as the game progressed, both teams tried to pass the ball in the opening exchanges with Common creating the first chance of the match when Nick Richardson was released in the area but saw his effort drift wide.

The visitors twice put testing deliveries into the box but were unable to force an opening before Richardson gave Common the lead in the 12th minute when Eldridge’s through ball allowed the striker to bear down on goal before rounding the keeper and slotting home.

Common twice went close to doubling their lead, first through a driving Sam Cruttwell run which saw his initial effort saved before the ball was cleared off the line and then when a Sam Ellis effort from the edge of the area was well pushed round the post as it headed for the bottom corner.

At the other end Matt Cruttwell was forced into an unorthodox save with his feet before dealing well with a low effort which flashed across the goal.

As the rain intensified, it was Common who began the second half on the front foot and a Lewis Hole effort from a Richardson cross was well gathered by the visiting keeper.

Ryan Alexander was on hand to clear an effort in front of the Common goal before Sam Ellis doubled the lead in the 65th minute when his sweetly struck effort from the edge of the area found the bottom corner of the net.

Ellis put the result beyond doubt three minutes later when he met a Richardson cross to slot the ball into the far corner of the net.

Common could have added to their tally but Richardson chipped an effort over the bar and Alexander saw a header drift just wide. Cruttwell preserved Common’s clean sheet with two smart saves late on as the Commoner saw out a well earned victory.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Weeks (Paul), Ward (Parsons), Alexander, Eldridge, Moynes, S.Cruttwell, Hole, Richardson (Brister), Ellis.