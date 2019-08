Wes Tate and a Sam Cruttwell penalty gave Little Common a 2-1 win against Three Bridges in the FA Cup.

Tate gave Common the lead in the 35th minute before Bridges equalised on 63. Cruttwell slotted home the winner in the 70th minute.

Ben Pope put Hastings United's name in the 1st qualifying round hat after his two goals gave them a 2-1 win over Broadbridge Heath.