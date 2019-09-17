Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle on TV, what’s the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton will hope to convert their recent good performances into three points as they travel to Newcastle United this Saturday.

Despite playing some good football this season, Albion have just one victory to their name, which came from their first match at lowly Watford.

They have since drawn 1-1 with West Ham, lost 2-0 to Southampton, lost 4-0 at Manchester City and last time out they recorded a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the Amex.

Albion are 16th in the Premier League table on five points with a goal difference of minus three.

Newcastle are 18th on four points from their opening five matches. United’s only league win was a smash-and-grab job at Tottenham.

Last season in the Premier League, Brighton recorded a 1-0 win at St James’ Park thanks to a strike from Beram Kayal, while the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex last April. Ayoze Perez put Newcastle ahead before Pascal Gross levelled on 75 minutes.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 5.30pm at St James’ Park.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. Sky Sports & NOW TV (5.30pm). Highlights of the Newcastle match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) and midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) could be in contention for a first start of the season as both are closing in on full fitness. Martin Montoya (tonsillitis) may be available but Leandro Trossard (groin) remains absent.

Newcastle’s Fabian Schar is a fitness doubt having injured his calf in the defeat at Liverpool last week.

Who is the referee?

TBC

What are the odds?

Newcastle are favourites to pick up all three points and are priced at 7/5 to win. A Brighton victory is 2-1 and the draw is 11/5.

Glenn Murray is 5/1 to score first, with Newcastle’s Yoshinori Muto at 7/1. Solly March is 18/1 to open the scoring while Miguel Almiron is 13/2. No goal scorer is at 13-2.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 11/2 with a 1-0 triumph for Brighton at 15/2. A 2-0 win for Brighton is currently 14/1 with Coral. A 0-0 draw is 13-2.