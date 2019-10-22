Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton will aim to hit back from their painful late loss at Aston Villa as they welcome Everton to the Amex this Saturday.

Previously

The Seagulls, who were reduced to 10 men after 35 minutes at Villa Park following Aaron Mooy's dismissal, are 16th in the Premier League table and just one point above the drop zone.

Last time out at the Amex, Albion produced their best performance of the season as they thrashed Tottenham 3-0. While performances have largely been good for Graham Potter's men, they have failed to register as many points as they would have liked and need a positive result this weekend to move them away from the bottom three.

Everton have also struggled this season but received a huge boost last week following their much-needed 2-0 home victory against West Ham. It moved them up to 13th on 10 points and relieved huge pressure on Marco Silva's men. Much will depend on how Brighton recover from the Villa loss and if they can replicate their form that saw them beat Spurs so convincingly.

Last season in the Premier League

Everton won 3-1 at Goodison Park in November 2018 thanks to a brace from Richarlison and one from Seamus Coleman. Lewis Dunk netted a consolation for Albion. Brighton however recorded a 1-0 triumph at Amex on December 29 as Jurgen Locadia netted a winner on the hour.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Southampton match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Leandro Trossard is in contention to start having recovered from a groin injury. Aaron Mooy is suspended and Bernardo is sidelined with injury.

Everton's Yerry Mina will hope to be available having injured his knee against West Ham. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is recovering from surgery after a tendon problem in his right quadricep.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Stuart Attwell. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

What are the odds?

A home win for Brighton is priced at 2/1 and a draw is 22/9. Victory for Everton is 17/10.

Richarlison is 5/1 to score first with Gylfi Sigurdsson at 7/1. Brighton's Pascal Gross is at 12/1 and Solly March is also available at 12/1. Dale Stephens and Davy Propper are both available at 25/1/

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result and is at 5/1, while a 1-0 win to Everton or Brighton is priced at 7/1. A repeat of Brighton's 3-0 triumph against Spurs is available at 33/1.