International break: Which Brighton players are fit for duty and who's withdrawn?

Republic of Ireland manager Mich McCarthy said he'd have been "potty" not to call-up Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly for their upcoming European Qualifiers.

Here we take a look Brighton's international stars and check who is fit and who isn't available to represent their country.

Aaron Connolly

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said he would have been "potty" not pick Aaron Connolly following his two-goal blast against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. Connolly, 19, is with the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the European 2020 qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland next Tuesday. “He put in a really good performance (against Spurs) and proved that he can play at that level," said McCarthy. "But I was impressed by him before that, by the way.”

Shane Duffy

The defender is making good progress from a calf injury sustained against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and hopes to fit for Republic of Ireland's European qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland in Geneva next Tuesday. Asked whether the defender would make the trip, McCarthy said: “I don’t know. The flight leaves on Thursday. That will be determined by him and Brighton, not be me.”

Maty Ryan

The Brighton goalkeeper will be on World Cup Qualifying duty for Australia as they welcome Nepal at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Thursday, followed by Chinese Taipei at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Tuesday, October 15.

Aaron Mooy

The midfielder, who enjoyed his best performance for Brighton against Spurs last Saturday, will also join Ryan with the Socceroos in Canberra and Taiwan.

Davy Propper

The Holland midfielder will miss their European Qualifiers against Northern Ireland on Thursday and at Belarus on Sunday. Propper will remain with Brighton and work towards regaining fitness for their next Premier League match at Aston Villa on October 19. Propper, 27, has missed Albion's last two matches at Chelsea and the home win against Tottenham last Saturday with a hamstring problem. “I don’t want to risk anything with him," said Albion head coach Graham Potter. "He has had a lot of football over the past months with internationals, etc. He will be here and we will hopefully work towards getting him ready for Villa.”

Steven Alzate

The young midfielder was called-up for the Colombian under-23s but will not travel to Lima for friendlies against Peru due to a "minor injury." Alzate, 21 made an impressive debut in the 0-0 draw at Newcastle and has also played well Albion's next two matches against Chelsea and Spurs.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

The Iranian, who is yet to feature for Brighton this season, has withdraw from Iran's next two World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia and Bahrain. Jahanbakhsh has been working his way towards full fitness after returning injured from the previous international break.

Gaetan Bong

The Albion left back has been called into the Cameroon squad for their friendly in Tunisia on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard

The playmaker remains absent with the groin injury he picked up while on the previous international break with Belgium last month. Trossard is making progress but miss Belgium's upcoming qualifiers against San Marino and Kazakhstan. Brighton head coach Potter will hope to have him available for the next Premier League match at Aston Villa.