Influential defender to stay at Hastings United

An influential defender will be staying at Hastings United for next season, according to the football club’s website.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Gary Elphick has committed to the club for the 2019/20 Bostik League South East Division campaign.

The experienced centre-half made nine appearances for Hastings at the back end of the 2018/19 season after joining the club in early March.

Elphick’s only defeat in that time was the 3-2 play-off semi-final loss at home to Ashford United when he conceded a penalty for the decisive 119th minute goal.

His eight games in the regular season produced six wins and two draws, and his presence helped shore up a defence which was conceding too many goals.

A club statement said: “The experienced leader of men Elphick became a very popular member of the group both on and off the pitch, and will no doubt once again have a big impact on next season’s campaign.”