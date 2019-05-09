Incredible nine-goal cup final in pictures

Northiam 75 II came from 3-0 down after 15 minutes to win 6-3 against higher grade Rock-a-Nore in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC. Pictures by Simon Newstead
The last local cup final of the 2018/19 football season took place on Tuesday night - and a remarkable game it was too.
