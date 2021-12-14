Hollington United rally to win enthralling encounter against Holland Sports

Rovu Boyers bagged a brace for Hollington United in their home win over Holland Sports. Picture by Joe Knight

Ninety minutes of two teams going toe to toe was the order of the day at the Gibbons and for those who love an xG, the final score could have resembled your average rugby game.

Holland found themselves 2-1 up at half time, punishing the Lions for a host of missed chances including a miss of the season contender from Rovu Boyers.

Holland’s first was slipped through on the counter and finished clinically however Boyers soon atoned for his earlier indiscretion with a clinical finish of his own to equalise.

Jordan Harley hit the post with a header and Gyimah Asante squandered two one-on-one opportunities before the away side edged in front with a scrappy goal after The Lions defence failed to clear its lines.

Strong words were had at half-time, with a group so close knit off the pitch continually selling itself short on it. Boyers fired a set piece warning shot as the second half began, rattling the post, before finding the top corner from 25 yards with his next effort to draw the scores level.

Holland twice troubled the woodwork themselves and posed a threat for the entirety of the game but it was the relentless Jay Tomlin that proved to be the difference.

Eager to outdo Boyers for the miss of the season title, Tomlin missed an attempted back heel into an open goal with the air around the Gibbons turning collectively blue for a brief moment.

It wasn’t too long before the burly forward did what he does best, chasing down an over the top through ball and finishing with the outside of the foot to put the hosts 3-2 to the good and spark feverish celebrations.

Holland threw the kitchen sink at Hollington but were always vulnerable on the counter and perhaps it was the exuberance of youth that brought about the fourth goal.

A more experienced side may have been happy to wind down the clock in the corner but Boyers had other ideas slipping through Tomlin for his brace to seal a scintillating win in the 92nd minute.

Manager Asher Grindle said: "That was the good, the bad and the ugly of this side and encapsulated our season.

"It was however an excellent advert for football at this level and was as entertaining a game as I’ve been a part of for a long time.

"Holland will be keen for revenge when we run it back next week but we will be bang up for it with our Christmas festivities planned for after the match.