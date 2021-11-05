Hollington United pay tribute to loyal Brian

Brian Turner will be greatly missed at Hollington Utd

Brian, born in 1940, grew up in Croydon and married Linda in July 1965. The cable salesman relocated to Hastings through work in 1984.

He had four grandchildren and was a big Crystal Palace fan but also loved supporting Hollington home and away.

The club’s Scott Price said: “He was one of our biggest supporters, home or away I’d always see him at games and every time he’d always ask me if he was needed as he had his boots in the car.

“He would always stay behind and say well done to the players as they walked off. He also let the boys know if they weren’t playing well.

“But he was such a genuinely funny, happy guy who the whole club will sorely miss, from the canteen staff (who took a few attempts to get his cup of tea spot on) to the players who have all noticed he’s not been there.”