Hollington United on the hunt for more cup success ahead of new season

Hollington United manager Scott Price has admitted that the Sussex Cup is once again the 'main aim' going into the new season, with promotion looking unlikely.

Hollington were robbed of their opening day game after opponents AFC Uckfield 2nd XI failed to put a side together, but Price admitted the points were 'some consolation.'

Runners up in both the league and cup last year, as well as winners of the Sussex Cup, Hollington and Price are looking to build towards another successful campaign with a win in their opening game away at local rivals Westfield.

Looking ahead to the new opening match, Price said: "Our season was meant to have started last week but AFC Uckfield seconds couldn’t raise a team. Not ideal at this level, but we get the points which is some consolation.

"Westfield away on Saturday, our only real local derby in the league. It will be a tough game, the team will be well drilled and organised. We played each other a couple of weeks ago and it ended 2-2 so it should be a decent game."

Despite results going against them in pre-season, Hollington remain confident of a success-filled season after testing themselves against superior opposition as preparation for the new campaign, and manager Price insists he is 'happy' with his squad and has seen significant 'improvement' throughout pre-season.

He continued: "Pre-season has gone well. Results have gone against us but apart from Westfield and Sidley, we have played teams from a higher standard. We've kept playing the way we are going to play and each week has been an improvement.

"The squad is quite big to be fair. It's hard to add players when other local teams are throwing money at players, but I’m happy with what I’ve got. If anything the squad is too big, but they all want to be here and all want to fight for their place in the starting 11 so fair play to them."

Discussing what would constitute success in the new season, Price admitted that it will be very difficult to better last season's exploits, but is confident that he can 'keep building a foundation' at the club.

He said: "Last year being Sussex cup champions, finishing second in the league and runners up in the cup. To beat that then we will have a very successful season.

"But realistically we are not in a position to get promoted so for me the Sussex cup is again my main aim, and I will keep building a foundation at the club so if and when we do get the green light for a new ground, we are ready to go."

Hollington will be one of many teams fighting towards the top of the table this year, and kick off their season this Saturday with the short trip to Westfield looking to put an immediate dent in their rival's promotion hopes.