Hollington United must 'learn not to give the most ridiculous goals away' warns manager Price

Hollington United suffered their second home defeat of the season going down to a very good Forest Row side.

Once again a game where chances missed and lapses in concentration cost the Lions dearly.

The positive news was Danny Andrews finally made his come back after a broken leg who managed 60 mins, but bad news with Dommy Clarke looking to have suffered a serious ankle injury and the club wishes him well.

MOM sponsored by TJ Windows was Finnley Page.

Manager Scott Price said: "I thought first half we controlled the game and could and should of been ahead if our final ball was better.

"But once again we find ourselves chasing the game by giving a sloppy goal away.

"In the second half we had a couple of decent chances early on but after that it we just couldn’t find any sort of rhythm.

"I can’t complain about the players work rate and to be fair they were still running their socks off at the end. But until we learn not to give the most ridiculous goals away and not taking our chances we are going to struggle to get points from games.

"Taking nothing away from Forset Row who are second for a reason and thoroughly deserved the points in the end.

"Was good to see Danny Andrews back on the pitch. He certainly gives us that drive we’ve missed but it looks like Dommy will be out for a while with a horrible ankle injury.

"Plenty of work to do, the bigger picture is what we are working towards which I’m confident we will be ready."