Hollington United in thriller with Rotherfield

Hollington United drew 3-3 with Rotherfield on Saturday - a game the Rotherfield manager said was the best game of football he’s witnessed at their place in over 40 years he’s been at the club.

Rotherfield took an early lead when sloppy defending was punished by lively number nine.

The Lions then hit back with two goals, first a Sean Ray header and then a superb finish from the in form James Hull.

The Lions had chances to finish the game off before half time but from some superb goalkeeping who denied the unlucky Dommy Clarke on two occasions.

The second half was about not being complacent and continuing where we finished the first half.. so true Hollington-style we went complacent and found ourselves 3-2, down.

The introduction of Alan Foster had an immediate affect when Kian Moynes found the pass of the season to find Foster who buried it past the keeper.

Both teams carried on trying to win the game and the lions had to finish the last 10 mins with 10 men due to an injury to Sean Ray. Final score 3-3 although the lions will feel disappointed they didn’t get all three points.

Lions boss Scott Price said: "The game typified our season, outstanding for the majority of it and naive for the rest.

"For 25 minutes in the first half we played arguably the best football of the season. The pitch is a credit to Rotherfield, it was seriously as good as it gets. I thought we were the better side overall, we missed some very good chances but as it’s been all season when we make a mistake we get punished.

"The level of football is 100% stronger than last season, you only have to see how many points Balcombe have dropped and see Cuckfield not blowing teams away like last season.

"It’s one game at a time for us at the moment, there’s a lot happening at the club regarding moving forward which is a big big possibility so it’s so important for me to get us in a position to be ready on the pitch.

"What’s been the most pleasing for me so far this season is the second team who have found stability and have built a platform where there’s not one player who wouldn’t look out of place in the first team.

"With high hopes of the club moving forward this also includes our seconds moving forward too so credit to Brett Moor and his management team."

Next week we start the defence of the Sussex Cup at home to Cowfold.

MOM sponsored by St Leonard’s Glass was Cameron Clarke.

Next up is the defence of the Sussex Cup at home to Cowfold next Saturday.