Hollington United get home campaign off to a great start

Hollington United got their home campaign to a great start after coming from behind twice to beat a very good Balcombe side.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play when Phil Gault found himself unmarked in the box to finish with ease. The Lions were much the better side first half and both Jay Tomlin and Dommy Clarke came close. The hosts looked like they were going in to half time a goal down before Jay Tomlin equalised.

With Clarke unable to continue the lions changed formation and again started the second half well only for the visitors restore the lead with a terrific volley from Will Howes. 1-2. Balcombe could of and should of made it 3 but like the lions first half were guilty of not taking their chances.

The introduction of Jan Bailey seemed to spark the hosts back into life and after great work from Samuel Scott and Jay Tomlin, Allan Miginigal finished to draw the lions level once again 2-2.

With 10 minutes left the home side upped the tempo once more and Kian Moynes found himself 1v1 with the keeper after a brilliant ball from Andy Corrigan and the 17 year old lobbed the keeper effortlessly to put the lions ahead for the first time in the game. 3-2.

This was followed by a fourth two minutes later as Jay Tomlin was upended in the penalty box and Samuel Scott scored his 2nd penalty in a row to secure a well fought and well deserved win. 4-2.

The St Leonard’s Glass man of the match was Samuel Scott. Big thank you to Joe Hustwayte Plastering for sponsoring the match ball. Also a big thank you to the parents and mascots who played their part. And of course our loyal supporters who turned up in force again.

Manager Scott Price said: “This was a very difficult game for us today, complete contrast to last week as today we struggled to get the ball on the floor and play as the pitch isn’t exactly the best. But the way the lads adapted to the conditions against a very good experienced side was fantastic.

"I was critical of their game management last week but today when we fell behind we stuck to our game plan and got ourselves in front and then showed great maturity in seeing the game out. I wasn’t too impressed how we conceded but at this level having a forward line like they do it’s going to be difficult to contain.

"Onto next week where we are away to last seasons champions Cuckfield. The injury list is getting bigger with Dommy Clarke now joining Danny Andrews and Alan Foster on the sidelines. So that’s our skipper, vice skipper and stand in skipper all injured. But Finnley Paige trained last week after being out for over a month."