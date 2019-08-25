Hollington United draw with Westfield - picture special

The Lions will feel let two points slip but in the end thankful of a point. Having not played last week this was the lions first game of the season which showed at times with a stop start performance. Leon Greig put the Lions ahead with a well taken goal before Hollington were reduced to 10 men for 10 minutes when Sam White was sin binned. The lions then decided to hit the self destruct button and conceded two late goals. But credit to the lions who immediately hit straight back when James Hull was upended by the keeper and Samuel Scott took the responsibility and fired home. Salmons brickwork MOM was Leon Greig.



