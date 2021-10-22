Hollington making the Gibbons Field a fortress

Hollington United / Picture: Olli Phillips

The Lions who were without top scorer Dan Tewkesbury and new signing Rovu Boyers were far from their fluent attacking best on the day against determined opposition that belied their lowly league position.

The highlights of the first half consisted of a number of big tackles from skipper Jordan Harley who along with Lewis Finch showed the kind of grit that had been missing from previous performances.

The introduction of Jay Tomlin who has frustratingly been unavailable for much of the season to date would prove to be the difference.

Tomlin’s physicality and direct running caused the Eastbourne defence all kinds of problems and when his chance came after a strong defence splitting run into the box he stuck it away with minimum fuss into the bottom corner.

Rangers hit the bar from long range with their only real effort of note but the young Lions saw out the game without any more scares.

Harry Murphy, 18, also made an impressive cameo after replacing man of the match Lewis Finch in the 75th minute.