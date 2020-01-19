Hollington fall to disappointing defeat away at Balcombe

A disappointing game saw Hollington fall to a 2-0 loss away to a good Balcombe side.

Balcombe took the lead in the 18th minute when a short corner was taken and the Balcombe striker ran through an unready Hollington defence and slotted it past the keeper.

The visitors were lucky not to go two down after trying to play out from the back which forced goalkeeper Elliot to make a fantastic save down to his right hand side.

The hard working Al (fozzy) Foster made a delightful run with the ball from the halfway line but was unlucky to see his shot saved comfortably by the Balcombe keeper. Jordan James and Ricky Martin both had chances to draw the lions level but both seeing efforts saved and it was Hollington who went 1-0 down at the break.

Balcombe scored five minutes into the second half when a freekick to the left-side of the box was floated in and the unmarked Balcombe player ran in behind and smashed it into the top corner.

After going 2-0 down manager Scott Price changed the formation to to try and get more joy going forward but the Balcombe defence held to to their two goal lead and saw out a very flat second half

MOTM sponsored by T J Windows was Al Foster

Manager Price said: "It was another Jekyll and hide performance.

"A game where we’ve worked really really hard to get two or three decent chances but unfortunately their keeper and poor finishing has stopped us scoring, where as the hosts have had the same chances but two of them were gifted on a plate.

"It’s been the story of our season to be fair. Harsh lesson to a lot of the players and it’s also a big eye opener for many who have just started the journey in men’s football.

"Sixteen year old Harvey Greig once again showed he has a great future, very good footballer with a great attitude.

"Taking nothing away from Balcombe whatsoever as I thought they deserved the points more than we did I’ve got to mention the facilities.. for a team who play their home games at Hayward’s Heath FC they changed the fixture to a 3G pitch what wasn’t full size, had two zip wires going across the pitch which stopped the game for a drop ball a dozen times as it kept hitting it.

"There were no showers, a 100-yard walk to the pitch and having to share changing rooms with the opposition - for step 7 this is unacceptable.

"It was Sunday morning pub league standard.

"An email explaining what we heading into might of helped but to expect a team to travel over an hour after 90 minutes of football without a shower is really really poor."