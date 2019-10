Hastings United remained unbeaten in the league after a 1-1 draw against Sussex rivals Haywards Heath Town.

Trevor McCreadie and Ben Pope were the goalscorers. Photographers Grahame Lehkyj and Scott White were at the game - here are their photos.

Ryan Warwick goes away from the defender.

Josh Spinks sees his header saved.

Tempers flare after a foul.

Trevor McCreadie opens the scoring.

