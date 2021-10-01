Hastings Women flying in the league - and now eyeing FA Cup success

Molly Hill and Georgia Tibble come up with an unusual goal celebration during Hastings United Women's great start to the season / Picture: Scott White

It’s just over a year since Hastings United’s Women’s team was launched – and they are going from strength to strength.

They were champions in their maiden season in the Sussex Women’s and Girls’ League – and the 2021-22 season in the division above, in the London and South East League, has started well.

With new additions including former Lewes and Crawley Wasps players Claire Johnson and Sian Heather, the team have started in fearsome form. In six games, they’ve won five and drawn one, conceding just two goals and scoring 24.

Club CEO Billy Wood said: “Recruitment has been massive for us this year; we have added some top-quality signings to some strong foundations already in place.

“We weren’t just looking to make the numbers up, we want to compete at the top and look to progress up the pyramid. Every player we have brought in has the same desire and we are creating a winning mentality in the squad and staff that matches the men’s side.

“Our ambition long-term is full-time across the club and to get there we have to do it the right way – that’s win the league we are in, then look to go the following year. We cannot be sloppy nor think too far ahead, we have a large job to do this year and everyone is focused on it.”

The team are in FA Cup action on Sunday as they travel to Islington Borough in the second qualifying round – that following a 9-0 win in front of a 200-plus Pilot Field crowd versus Regents Park Rangers.