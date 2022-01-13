Hastings United Women are flying - picture gallery of the season so far

The team sit second in division one south of the London and South East Women’s Regional League – five points behind leaders AFC Acorns but with two games in hand. The aim is a second successive promotion, which would take them into the premier division – one step from the national leagues. They have also enjoyed cup success in a season in which a loyal band of fans have watched them regularly.

United chairman and CEO Billy Wood, who has been passionate about making a success of the team, said: “They’ve scored 55 goals and kept 10 clean sheets this season and have yet to lose in the league. Sian Heather is top scorer, Blair Hamilton has been excellent in goal and Rebecca Relf is a top-class skipper, but it’s a real team effort. The team got to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup and to the Sussex County Cup semi-finals.

“In the league cup they’re into the last 16 next month. It’s a success story for the town and you only need to see how many girls are now involved in playing at the club to see the hunger for girls’ and women’s football.” See some pictures of the women's team's season so far on this page and the ones linked - and in the Hastings Observer, out Friday morning.

