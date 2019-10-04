Hastings United v Sevenoaks Town: All you need to know

Action returns to the Isthmian League on Saturday 5th October when Hastings United welcome South East Division league leaders Sevenoaks Town to the Pilot Field. Prepare yourself for a top of the table clash with only a solitary point separating the teams after seven games.

Each team has started the season in rude-health. Both have headed the table, and neither will want to concede ground in what is developing into a close fought battle at the top. It is also proving to be tough staying at the summit. The number one spot has already been occupied by six different teams.

Chris Agutter’s side will be eager to be back playing, after a free weekend, and determined to maintain their 100% home record.

In their previous league game, United were frustratingly held to a goalless draw away to VCD Athletic while Sevenoaks beat Faversham Town 3-1 at home, results which saw United relinquish top-spot to Saturday’s rivals.

United sit third in the table on 15 points, their form shows a sequence of win-win-draw. Meanwhile the visitors Sevenoaks are top with 16 points having won their last three games.

United are unbeaten in the league this season, and their robust defence has been breached just once in seven games. That’s six clean sheets for goalkeeper Louis Rogers and the back-four. It’s a remarkable and unrivalled statistic across all four Isthmian leagues. Their home form is also untarnished having played three and won three at Pilot Field. United’s top-scorer is Ben Pope who has hit five league goals.

Sevenoaks have themselves only been beaten once in the league, a 1-0 defeat self-inflicted by a late own-goal away to Cray Valley. Overall Sevenoaks’ away form is not too shabby, winning three and losing one. And they’ve scored eight of their thirteen goals on the road. Sevenoaks’ top-scorer is Kyle De Silva who has also bagged 5 league goals.

Last season United captured all six points with single-goal victories. First, an early season 3-2 away triumph in a to and fro encounter. And United won again on Boxing Day, a 1-0 home win which moved the U’s up-to second in the table.

These are two teams who are flying high and, even at this early stage in the season, a win will be a clear statement of intent which will reverberate throughout the top six.

The game kicks off at 3pm, the Pilot Field (Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX), full directions can be found on the Hastings United website (Club Info > Getting to the Pilot).

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-16’s free.