Hastings United to host first football festival

Teams from all over the south east will compete in Hastings United Academy’s inaugural Football Festival at The Pilot Field over three days this weekend.

In what promises to be a great occasion for youth football, the action will kick-off tomorrow (Friday) evening and continue through until Sunday afternoon.

Entry for spectators is free and the clubhouse/burger bar will be open for refreshments throughout.

Schedule: Friday under-12s 6-9pm; Saturday u13s 12.30pm, u14s 1.15-4.30pm, u18s 5.30-9pm; Sunday u15s 9am-12.30pm, u16s 1.15-4.30pm.

Hastings United will hold their end-of-season presentation, meanwhile, at the Hastings United Pilot Bar tomorrow from 7.30pm.

The club would like to invite all of its sponsors, business partners, volunteers and supporters to join the players and management for an evening of awards and entertainment.

There will also be a buffet, disco and raffle, and admission is free.