Hastings United star has trial with Championship club

Hastings United star Adam Lovatt completed a two day trial at Championship club Stoke City last weekend.

Lovatt spent time training at the Bet365 Stadium outfit and has impressed with the Potters looking to possibly bring in the exciting prospect to the club in the January transfer window.

The U's defensive midfielder has previously been on trial at Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion and the recent trial shows how highly rated the United midfielder is.

Hastings United CEO Billy Wood said: "Adam went for a trial with Stoke, from all accounts it went well.

"Of course as a club we want to keep our best players but you also have to care about the human aspect too.

"If some of our talented players have the opportunity to change their life we will do what we can to make it happen without leaving our club vulnerable.

"Adam is one example of a few players I believe can play higher up and we may not get up to the level as quick as their careers need, therefore we have to respect that and support them.

"I hope the players know that from top to bottom at this club we care for their futures as well as this football club. "