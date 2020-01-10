Hastings United preparing 'diligently' for home Isthmian League clash with struggling Ramsgate

Chris Agutter revealed he's preparing 'diligently' for his side's visit of second-bottom Ramsgate this weekend.

The Rams have made a wretched start to the season, only winning once in their last 11 league fixtures, not scoring in their last three.

A 7-0 defeat away to Sittingbourne on December 28 spelt the end of management trio Jason Lillis, Terry Sedge and Joe Radford's three-month tenure in charge.

It leaves the Kent side in total disarray, particularly with the departure of chairman Paul Bowden-Brown due to ill health, less than a month ago.

The U's couldn't be in any more contrasting form, sitting four points clear at the top-of-the-table with only one league defeat to their name.

Despite heading into the Isthmian South East clash as overwhelming favourites, Agutter remains wary.

He said: "Ramsgate are always a tough challenge, whatever their league position. They’re always competitive.

"We’ve got a very good record against them, we’ve won every game we’ve played against them during my time as manager so we’ll be looking to maintain that.

"We’ll prepare for the game diligently, we’ve had them watched, so they’ll be treated exactly the same in terms of our preparations as any other team in the league."

Agutter confirmed three star players will remain sidelined for a number of weeks with Davide Rodari and Adam Lovatt both out for at least another month.

Ollie Black is expected to return 'within the next couple of weeks' but Ramsgate 'will be too much of a push'.

Hastings United's clash against Ramsgate gets underway at 3pm at Pilot Field.