Hastings United player named in team of season

A Hastings United Football Club player featured in a divisional team of the season.

Adam Lovatt was named in the Bostik League South East Division team of the year, as voted for by managers across the division.

Lovatt was named in a four-man midfield along with Jack Brivio (Horsham), Bradley Pritchard (Cray Wanderers) and Sam Corne (Ashford United).

Sam Mott (Ashford United) was in goal, while Thomas Carlse (Cray Wanderers), Jay Leader (Cray Wanderers), Nathan Campbell (Whyteleafe) and Ben Mundele (Cray Wanderers) made up the back four.

Charlie MacDonald (VCD Athletic) and Daniel Parish (Ashford United) were up-front. Leader was the player of the season for the division.

Lovatt almost joined League One outfit AFC Sunderland at the end of the January transfer window, and trained with Leeds United and Leicester City during the 2018/19 campaign.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter regards Lovatt as the best holding midfield player in the league and admitted earlier this month there’s been a lot of interest in the player from other clubs this summer.