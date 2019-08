Ben Pope scored a brace as Hastings United enjoyed their first win of the new season, beating Faversham 2-0 at The Pilot Field.

Pope latched onto the ball in the area after a lovely sweeping move and tucked into the bottom right corner on 26 minutes to give United the lead.

The win was sealed on 77 when after a Daniel Ajakaiye shot was parried and Pope finished from close range.

The club tweeted after the final whistle: "And that’s it. A comfortable win for Hastings."