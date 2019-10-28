Hastings United manager hails fans after ‘straightforward’ FA Trophy win

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter praised U’s supporters following his side’s dominant FA Trophy first qualifying round win over AFC Dunstable last Saturday.

Goals from Sam Adams, Ben Pope and Davide Rodari, added to a first-half own-goal, ensured Hastings’ progess as they put in a commanding performance in Bedfordshire.

Despite the five and a half hour round trip, Hastings supporters travelled in force and Agutter was quick to praise those who made the journey.

He said: “(The supporters) are brilliant. Nine times out of ten, they outnumber the opposition support whether it’s at home or away.

“It was, as always, very loud, very proud and very raucous and at the end of the game there was a lot of interaction between the players, supporters and staff, just purely thanking them for making the journey. Our support is brilliant week in, week out.”

Speaking about the result, Agutter added: “It was pretty dominant. They had a little spell but from minute one through to minute 94 we were in control. At no point did I think ‘we’re in trouble here’, it was just a pretty straightforward win.”

United will host fellow East Sussex, and Isthmian South East, side Whitehawk in the second qualifying round in less than two weeks time however, Agutter played down the occasion, insisting there isn’t any pride or bragging rights at stake.

He said: “Obviously the prize money is helpful for the club and it’s an opportunity to go against one of our rivals again but, to be fair, I don’t read much into it and I haven’t really thought too much about it.”

Hastings United host Whitehawk in the FA Trophy on Saturday November 9.