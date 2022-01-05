Hastings United keeper wins Golden Gloves award for December

Hastings United goalkeeper Louis Rogers has won the Isthmian South East's AB1 Golden Gloves award for December.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:33 am
Hastings United goalkeeper Louis Rogers has won the Isthmian South East's AB1 Golden Gloves award for December. Picture by Scott White

The U's stopper enjoyed an incredible month between the sticks, recording four consecutive clean sheets in as many games.

Rogers' award comes off the back of Hastings boss Gary Elphick being named Isthmian South East's Manager of the Month for December.

Elphick masterminded four league wins from four, netting 10 goals in the process, as the U's went top of the division.

