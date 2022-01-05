Hastings United keeper wins Golden Gloves award for December
Hastings United goalkeeper Louis Rogers has won the Isthmian South East's AB1 Golden Gloves award for December.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:33 am
The U's stopper enjoyed an incredible month between the sticks, recording four consecutive clean sheets in as many games.
Rogers' award comes off the back of Hastings boss Gary Elphick being named Isthmian South East's Manager of the Month for December.
Elphick masterminded four league wins from four, netting 10 goals in the process, as the U's went top of the division.