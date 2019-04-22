Hastings United headline busy Easter Monday of football action

Hastings United’s clash at home to play-off rivals will headline a busy Easter Monday of local football action.

Chris Agutter’s side will host their rivals from across the Kent border in a Bostik League South East Division third versus fourth encounter.

Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm, and with the visitors expected to bring around 200 travelling supporters, a big crowd is anticipated for Hastings’ final home game of the regular season.

And an important match it is too. Both teams are guaranteed to finish in the play-off spots, but both desperately need a victory to boost their all-important points-per-game average.

The sides placed second to fifth - at present Horsham, Hastings, Ashford and Haywards Heath Town - at the end of the campaign will contest the play-offs.

But the play-off winners won’t necessarily be promoted. The Bostik League South East Division is one of seven step four leagues across the country and only the five play-off winners with the best points-per-game average over the season will be promoted.

Of the 28 sides currently in the play-off places across those seven divisions, Hastings are 16th on points-per-game average with 1.941 (66 points from 34 games) and Ashford 21st with 1.882 (64 points from 34 fixtures).

Both clubs are coming off victories already this Easter weekend. Ashford won 3-1 at home to VCD Athletic on Good Friday and Hastings triumphed 3-0 at Sittingbourne on Saturday.

Hastings, who were comfortable 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Day, are second in the division’s form guide for the last six matches with 16 points from a possible 18.

Elsewhere today, Little Common will hope to secure their Southern Combination League Premier Division status as they travel to Langney Wanderers. Kick-off at Priory Lane is 11am.

Back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory at home to AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday, have put Common two places and five points above the two relegation spots with two matches left.

Bexhill United will travel to Hailsham Town in Southern Combination League Division One. Kick-off at The Beaconsfield is 11am.

With two games to go, third-placed Bexhill are four points behind second-placed Steyning Town and two above fourth-placed AFC Varndeanians.

Hollington United will continue their pursuit of second place in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division with a tricky trip to fourth-placed Lindfield, kick-off 11am.

The Lions go into the match buoyed by a 10-1 victory away to Peacehaven & Telscombe II on Saturday and their Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup triumph last Wednesday.