Hastings United feature in FA Cup final programme

Hastings United Football Club was featured in the Emirates FA Cup final programme.

Chris Agutter’s side got a mention as part of a numerical look at the world famous competition, which concluded for 2018/19 with Manchester City thrashing Watford 6-0 at Wembley on Saturday.

The item on Hastings read: “In the third round qualifying, the standout result was the 4-3 win by Hastings United of Isthmian League Division South East over Leiston of Southern League Premier Division Central.

“Not only did Hastings win away at a higher league opponent, but they did so after having been reduced to eight men and with an outfield player ending up as goalkeeper.”

In an incredible game, Hastings had Charlie Horlock, Sam Cruttwell and Jamie Fielding sent-off during the second half, although Horlock’s red card was later rescinded on appeal.

But two goals from Sam Adams, who ended up playing in goal, and one each by Daniel Ajakaiye and Kelvin Ogboe gave Hastings a memorable victory in Suffolk on September 22.